UN Security Council EU members reaffirm commitment to Iran nuclear deal

European Union members on the UN Security Council on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment and support to the Iran nuclear deal.



"We, as the European Union members of the (Security) Council, would like to underline our commitment and continued support to the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231," the group said in a statement, using the initials of the official name of the deal and the Security Council resolution that endorsed it.



"It has been confirmed that Iran continues to implement its nuclear-related commitments. The JCPOA has significantly rolled back Iran's nuclear program and ensures it does not develop a nuclear weapon. This is key for European security."



As long as Iran continues to implement its commitments in full, the EU will remain fully committed to the continued implementation of the agreement, said the statement, endorsed by Britain, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland -- the current EU members on the Security Council -- and Belgium, Germany, and Italy.



Belgium and Germany will become council members next year. Italy split a two-year council term with the Netherlands.

