British PM likely to win vote of no confidence: media reports

British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to survive a vote of no confidence late Wednesday as 158 Conservative members of parliament publicly voiced support for her, British media reported.



Sky News and Daily Telegraph both reported that 158 Tory MPs declared public support for the prime minister -- enough to win the no confidence vote.



May will need the support of more than 50 percent of the 315 Conservative MPs to cling to power, or 158 in total.



If she wins, there can not be another challenge for a year.



If she loses, she must resign and a party leadership contest is held in which she is barred from running. All other Conservative members of parliament can run.



The vote by Conservative Party members will be held between 1800 GMT and 2000 GMT, and the results will be "announced as soon as possible in the evening," according to Graham Brady, the head of the so-called 1922 Committee.



The prime minister has said that she will "contest leadership vote with everything I have got."

