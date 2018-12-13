Top political advisor pays visit to Baise, Guangxi

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday visited local people in the city of Baise in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, led a division of a central delegation to conduct the visit.



Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Baise Uprising in 1929, he called for the inheritance and development of the fine traditions of the Party to help people in old revolutionary base areas lead better lives as soon as possible and to advance the great causes that the older generations fought for.



In a relocation area where more than 4,600 impoverished people reside, Wang stressed that the livelihoods and employment of the relocated people should be properly dealt with based on the specific local conditions, to make sure that people can move out to resettle, become employed and be better-off.



At a local tomato industrial base, he asked for further development of modern characteristic agriculture, longer industrial chains and changes of the development mode in agriculture to establish a modern industrial system for agriculture and enhance the comprehensive benefits of the industry.



Wang also attended a seminar on the 60th anniversary of Guangxi, pointing out that the changes in Baise epitomized the achievements of the autonomous region over the years and marked a successful practice of the Party's policies on ethnic affairs and the system of regional ethnic autonomy.



He then called on the cadres and people in Baise to break new ground in the economic and social development of the city in the new era, make more contributions to building a magnificent Guangxi and to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

