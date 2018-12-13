Xi holds talks with Ecuadorean president, eyeing steady development of bilateral ties

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held talks with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, calling for the healthy and steady development of the bilateral ties.



Recalling his state visit to the South American country in 2016, Xi said the healthy and steady development of China-Ecuador ties goes with not only the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples but also the trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation.



During the 2016 visit, the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership, ushering in a new chapter for the bilateral relationship, Xi said.



Xi said he appreciates President Moreno's commitment to deepening the friendly cooperation between the two countries since Moreno took office last year.



Xi stressed that the two sides should increase interactions to intensify their strategic communication and coordination and exchange experience on governance, so as to enhance mutual understanding and support for each other's path of development and continue backing each other firmly on issues involving their core interests and major concerns.

