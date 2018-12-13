Arab Parliament voices support for Egypt in war against terrorism

The Arab Parliament Wednesday voiced full solidarity with Egypt in its war against terrorism and terrorist organizations.



It strongly condemned the terrorist operations which targeted Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Iraq, Algeria, Bahrain, Jordan and Somalia during 2018.



In a statement after its session at the Arab League premises, the Arab Parliament "voiced its solidarity with Arab countries against terrorism and threats of terrorist groups."



It reiterated backing for "Egypt in the comprehensive operations carried out in Sinai against terrorist hideouts."



It praised the positive outcome achieved by the Egyptian Armed Forces in face of such national security challenges.



It also affirmed its denouncement of all forms of terrorism, lashing out at those funding terrorist organizations directly or indirectly.



Earlier, the Egyptian armed forces announced the death of 27 highly dangerous militants in anti-terror raids across the country in the past few days.



Egypt has been battling extremists who killed hundreds of security men after the ouster of the Islamist leader Mohamed Morsi in 2013 in response to mass protests against his rule.



Sinai Peninsula is the stronghold of terrorist groups in Egypt, severest of which is Sinai State, an Egyptian branch of the Islamic State.



A total of 460 militants and over 30 soldiers have been killed in the "Sinai 2018" anti-terror campaign since February.

