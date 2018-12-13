Huawei's CFO granted bail in Vancouver

Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was granted bail after hearings concluded Tuesday afternoon.



The Supreme Court of British Columbia said Meng, a well-educated businesswoman with letters of reference, does not pose a flight risk.



Meng denied any charges from the United States during the hearings.



Canada's detention of Meng earlier this month has sparked worldwide attention and drew strong criticism from China.



China has previously lodged solemn representations with the Canadian and the US sides, urging the two countries to clarify the reason for Meng's detainment, immediately release her and effectively protect her legitimate rights and interests.

