Chinese character meaning "disaster" selected as best describing 2018 in Japan

Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Association announced in Kyoto on Wednesday that the Chinese character or kanji meaning "disaster" was selected as kanji of the year which best summarizes the year's national mood in Japan.



According to the Kyoto-based organization, the selection was based on votes cast by the general public. The character meaning "disaster" won 20,858 of the 193, 214 votes received in total this year and was chosen as kanji of the year.



The reasons for selecting "disaster" included concerns over a series of natural disasters that hit Japan this year, such as the torrential rains in western Japan and an earthquake on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, as well as some man-made calamities, such as scandals involving the financial ministry, according to the organization.



The kanji-of-the-year selection event has been held annually since 1995. Last year, the Chinese character or kanji meaning "north" was selected as kanji of the year.

