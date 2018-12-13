Mainland spokesperson denounces political attacks on Taiwanese baker

A Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday denounced "Taiwan independence" supporters attacks on a Taiwanese baker who made a statement supporting the 1992 Consensus.



Wu Pao-chun, a popular baker in Taiwan, issued a statement on his bakery's website Monday saying that he was proud of being Chinese and supported the 1992 Consensus, which triggered attacks from supporters of "Taiwan independence." The island's leader Tsai Ing-wen said Wu's move was the result of "political repression" from the mainland.



"Mr. Wu expressed a correct attitude and normal affections in his statement," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference. "The attacks on his statement were in fact 'political repression.'"



Wu is opening a bakery in Shanghai jointly with the Singapore-based bakery Bread Talk. The store will officially open next week, according to Wednesday's China Daily.



"The incident again showed that Taiwan authorities were indifferent to pressing demands from Taiwan people to improve cross-Strait relations," Ma said.

