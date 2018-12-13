Ethiopian PM to inaugurate Chinese-built industrial park

File photo shows people walk at the Hawassa Industrial Park in Hawassa town, 275 kilometres south of Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, July 13, 2016. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will inaugurate the Chinese-built Dire Dawa industrial park located in the eastern part of the country on Sunday, state affiliated media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported on Tuesday.Dire Dawa industrial park constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) at a cost of 51 million U.S. dollars, is expected to host investors in textile and leather sectors, and construction input sectors, reported FBC.Stretched on 14,500 hectares of land, Dire Dawa industrial park will have 15 industrial sheds ready to accommodate prospective investors once it's fully commissioned. The industrial park is also expected to create employment opportunities to about 40,000 Ethiopians.Speaking to Xinhua recently, Zhu Lei, Deputy Manager of the Industrial Parks Group under the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Ethiopia Office, said the industrial park has environmentally friendly waste discharge system.Zhu further said CCECC has already constructed and commissioned Hawassa, Kombolocha and Adama industrial parks, while it has completed 70 percent of construction work for Bahir Dar industrial park.CCECC was also a co-constructor of the 4 billion U.S. dollars Ethiopia-Djibouti electrified rail line which started commercial operations earlier this year.