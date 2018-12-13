UN Security Council EU members reaffirm commitment to Iran nuclear deal

File Photo: People chant slogans in a protest to condemn U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Tehran, Iran, on May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

European Union members on the UN Security Council on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment and support to the Iran nuclear deal."We, as the European Union members of the (Security) Council, would like to underline our commitment and continued support to the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231," the group said in a statement, using the initials of the official name of the deal and the Security Council resolution that endorsed it."It has been confirmed that Iran continues to implement its nuclear-related commitments. The JCPOA has significantly rolled back Iran's nuclear program and ensures it does not develop a nuclear weapon. This is key for European security."As long as Iran continues to implement its commitments in full, the EU will remain fully committed to the continued implementation of the agreement, said the statement, endorsed by Britain, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland -- the current EU members on the Security Council -- and Belgium, Germany, and Italy.Belgium and Germany will become council members next year. Italy split a two-year council term with the Netherlands.The statement regretted the withdrawal of the United States from the July 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia as well as the United States -- and the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran, which have brought about considerable challenges to the Iran nuclear deal."It is essential that the JCPOA continues to work for all participants, including by delivering economic benefits to the people of Iran," adds the statement read by Dutch ambassador to the United Nations Karel van Oosterom."In this context, in line with Resolution 2231, efforts led by France, Germany and the United Kingdom are actively contributing to the international efforts to preserve trade and financial channels in Iran."The statement raised concerns about the findings of the UN secretary-general regarding Iran's "destabilizing regional activities, in particular, ballistic missile-related activities such as the launch of nuclear-capable missiles and any transfers of missiles, missile technologies and components which would be in violation of Security Council resolutions.""Though separate from the JCPOA, we call on Iran to refrain from such activities, which deepen mistrust and increase regional tensions and are in nonconformity with Resolution 2231. We call on Iran to address these issues in dialogue with relevant actors," said the statement."We support a comprehensive approach with Iran, based on the pursuit of robust dialogue and, as necessary, targeted pressure, with a view to addressing all concerns regarding Iran's nuclear, missile and regional activities."The statement said the nuclear deal is an example of effective multilateralism and a key element of the non-proliferation regime. "It is working and delivering on its intended goal."The EU members called on the entire international community to continue implementing the Iran nuclear deal and Resolution 2231.Under the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.