Russian, Venezuelan pilots conduct training for joint flights

Russian and Venezuelan military pilots conducted training sessions to perform joint flights at a Venezuelan airfield, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.



"Pilots of the countries examined the flight area of the Maiquetia airport and studied the issue of interaction with the flight commander and the terminology of radio communication," it said in a statement.



The exercises also included practical training for solving various tasks during flights, it said.



On Monday, two Tu-160 strategic missile-carriers, a heavy An-124 military transport aircraft and an IL-62 long-range aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces landed in Venezuela after covering a distance of more than 10,000 km.



The arrival of the Russian warplanes followed a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia and his talks with President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 5.