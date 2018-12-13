May wins confidence vote, aims for Brexit breakthrough

British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a confidence vote over her leadership of the Conservative Party and heads to Brussels on Thursday in an attempt to win fresh concessions on her Brexit
deal.
May secured the support of 200 Conservative MPs in Wednesday evening's confidence vote, but with 117 voting against her leadership it was far from a comprehensive victory.
Under party rules another leadership challenge cannot be triggered for 12 months, but the result gives May little respite.
The split - with more than one in three of her own MPs calling for her to depart - is an indication of the difficulties the prime minister continues to have in pushing her Brexit deal through parliament without significant changes.
In a speech to MPs before the secret ballot was held, May indicated that she would not lead the party into the next scheduled general election in 2022. In the current uncertain circumstances, however, an earlier poll cannot be ruled out.
The result limits the options of the hardline Brexit-backing MPs in her party, and a no confidence vote in the government - a separate procedure that could lead to an election - could yet be called by the opposition Labour Party.
May will on Thursday travel to Brussels for the final gathering of EU leaders of 2018, at which she hopes to gain concessions on her Brexit deal.
She pulled a vote on the agreement struck with the EU on Monday, accepting a major loss was inevitable, in a move that dismayed many of her MPs and triggered the confidence motion.
But unless she can win a major concession from the EU on the contentious Irish border "backstop" issue, the parliamentary arithmetic over the deal will not have changed.
A draft EU document on Brexit prepared for the summit includes only the possibility the bloc would look into giving more assurances to Britain over the backstop, diplomatic sources told Reuters.