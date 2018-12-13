Netanyahu hails Israel's improved ties with Arab, Islamic nations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel has improved ties with Arab and Islamic nations around the world.



More countries "recognize the value of Israel and the importance of being with us," Netanyahu said in the annual reception of foreign journalists working in the country.



Netanyahu met with Chadian President Idriss Deby in Jerusalem in November, decades after the two countries severed their diplomatic relations.



He also paid a landmark visit to Oman a few weeks ago.



"There is a marked change in the world's acceptance of Israel," said Netanyahu.



"Israel is helping keep the world safe from terrorism, Iranian aggression, the Islamic State and many other threats," he noted.



According to the prime minister, Israel has helped foreign intelligence agencies foil 40 attempted terrorist attacks.



Netanyahu, which also holds the position of defense secretary, is overseeing an Israeli military operation on its northern border with Lebanon.



The operation is meant to destroy what the Israeli military said were cross-border tunnels digged by Lebanon's Hezbollah to launch an attack.



The operation has been continuing for a week and is expected to last several more.



Netanyahu's recent years as the Israeli leader has been marred by corruption scandals, as the police have recommended criminal indictment against him in several bribery cases.

