In pics: Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium

People walk past a shop selling colorful lights at a Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit a Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Children take the merry-go-rounds at a Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Handicrafts are seen at a Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A shopkeeper draws a picture at a Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Ferris wheel is seen at a Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Christmas market is seen in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

The merry-go-rounds and Ferris wheel are seen at a Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A shopkeeper (R) talks with a customer at a Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Christmas market is seen in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Customers select candies at a Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Ferris wheel is seen at a Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 12, 2018. More than 200 chalets and fairground attractions at the Christmas market attract visitors here in the holiday season. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)