ROK PM to pay 3-day visit to Algeria

Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Nak-yeon will arrive in Algeria on Sunday for a three-day visit, the Algerian Prime Minister Office said Wednesday.



Lee is expected to hold talks with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Ouyahia and other senior Algerian officials during the visit.



Algeria and ROK are linked by a strategic partnership agreement signed in 2006.



According to the Algerian Customs, Algeria's exports to ROK in 2017 amounted to 700 million US dollars, against 1.6 billion dollars' worth of imports.

