Syria offers facilities for refugees to return home: ambassador

Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdel Karim Ali confirmed on Wednesday that the Syrian government is offering facilities for refugees' return to Syria.



"The government is offering facilities to encourage refugees to return home. Even those who did not do the military service will not be forced to join," the ambassador was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.



Syria cares about its citizens and continues to provide education and medical services, he added.



According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 5.6 million people have fled Syria since 2011 to seek safety in Lebanon, Turkey, Jordan and beyond while millions others are being displaced inside Syria.

