Business has had enough of chaos, says CBI chief urging Brexit clarity

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/13 9:10:45





Business leaders in Britain gave their reaction Wednesday to Prime Minister Theresa May's winning a confidence vote.May has survived a vote of confidence in her leadership, but more than a third of her MPs voted against her.Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said, "This vote was a chaotic detour that needs to be put to good use.""Politicians must finally stop the endless infighting of the past 30 months and come together to secure a workable Brexit deal," she said. "Companies and the country have had enough of chaos."Fairbairn said uncertainty is throttling firms and threatening jobs, not in the future but right now.She said, "Firms are desperate for clarity and need to know for certain a no deal Brexit will not happen.""Until they do, damage to investment, jobs and future growth will continue. This must mark a turning point, a chance to restore confidence in politics and our economy," she said, "Businesses across the UK will be counting on politicians to seize it, and despair if they do not."Meanwhile, Stephen Martin, director general of the Institute of Directors (IOD), said, "In all the twists and turns of Brexit, this may prove to be the most pointless and the most short-lived.""We are approaching the biggest economic change this country has faced in a generation, companies and their employees deserve to have their political leaders focussed on what really matters: allowing people to work and conduct business with the least disruption possible," he said."The attention now must be on avoiding no deal and then negotiating our future relationship with the EU," he added.For his part, Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), said there was no time to waste in providing businesses with clarity.Marshall said business communities would be hoping "political games can finally be put to bed.""We are just over 100 days to go until the UK leaves the EU, and firms are still in the dark as to what trading conditions they will face," he added.