Taiwan companies report record profit in mainland

A total of 1,192 Taiwanese listed and over-the-counter (OCT) companies in the Chinese mainland reported a record profit of 215.6 billion new Taiwan dollars (about 7.2 billion US dollars) in the first three quarters this year, according to the island's finance authority.



The number of such companies invested in the mainland accounted for 75.44 percent of the total in Taiwan, and their profits increased 42 billion dollars compared with the same period last year, a statement said Wednesday.



Of them, 663 are listed companies and 529 are OCT companies, earning 204.1 billion dollars and 11.5 billion dollars respectively, it said.

