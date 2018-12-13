India-Myanmar agricultural research center opened in Nay Pyi Taw

An India-Myanmar Advanced Center for Agricultural Research and Education has been opened at the Yezin Agricultural University (YAU) in Nay Pyi Taw to develop advanced agricultural method, Myanmar News Agency reported Thursday.



The center was inaugurated by visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, the third day of his state visit to Myanmar.



The center is composed of departments for genetic biology, post-harvest education food science and increased plantation, taught by professionals from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and Myanmar's YAU.



Kovind also opened a rice bio park at the university, set up by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation and the Agricultural Research Department.



Kovind observed the paper-making process, rice grinding and rice-based snack production conducted at the park.



Kovind's five-day Myanmar visit, which began on Monday and will last until Friday, is the first to the country by an Indian top leader in over a decade.



On Tuesday the two countries signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) on state-level cooperation in science and technology from 2018 to 2021 and on providing capacity building training to Myanmar's judges and judiciary officers, respectively.



Moreover, a three-day Indian trade fair titled "5th Enterprise India" is scheduled to take place in Yangon from Thursday to Friday, focusing on the building of relationship and nurturing growth between India and Myanmar.

