Myanmar takes step to implement child labor eradication program

Myanmar is moving to implement a child labor eradication program and the related national-level work program (draft) is being sought at a Myanmar National Committee on Child Labor Eradication meeting, Myanmar News Agency reported Thursday.



Vice President U Myint Swe, who is chairman of the committee, stressed at Wednesday's meeting the need for the program implementation in order to provide protection for children working in dangerous situations.



The program can bring about vocational training and educational opportunities for the children and help alleviate poverty, he added.



According to the labor force survey 2015, there are over 12 million children below 18 years of age in Myanmar. Of them, 1.1 million are working as child laborers, while over 600,000 are working in a vulnerable situation.



As part of its efforts in elimination of child labor, Myanmar has ratified the International Labor Organization (ILO)'s Convention 182 on the worst form of child labor and has been cooperating with the ILO and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) is this aspect.



A tripartite agreement under the Decent Work Country Program between the government, employers and employees was also signed by the ILO and the Myanmar Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population.



The program includes child labor issues under the title of job opportunities, labor rights and social security.

