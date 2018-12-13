Japan’s new immigration act lacks sincerity

According to reports, Japan's Diet on Saturday officially approved revisions to the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. The move was a historical transition in Japanese policies of introducing foreign labor. The new act will enact on April 1 next year. Following the revisions, it was reported Tuesday that the Japanese government will seek bilateral agreements on foreign workers with eight Asian countries including Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.



Japan could be the most conservative developed country in taking in foreign labor. It is obviously impossible to solve Japan's root problems with merely an act, although this newly approved legislation does try.



The labor shortage is not a new social problem in Japan, but its impact on the country's future development is becoming more obvious. According to data from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of working people under the age of 60 was 54.47 million in 2012. That dropped to 53.53 million last year. The number is expected to fall to 49.06 million by 2030.



The decline in population, especially the working population, will, to a certain extent, lead to a contraction in the Japanese economy. For instance, a recent report of the International Monetary Fund pointed out that Japan's gross domestic product will decline more than 25 percent in the next 40 years due to the declining population. For Japan, the sooner foreign labor is introduced, the more it will help to circumvent risks that may arise in the future.



Although there were problems in the process of creating and reviewing the legislation, the Abe regime can at least use its advantage in parliament to make Japanese society aware as early as possible of the relationship between the shortage of labor and the introduction of foreign workers.



A survey released by The Nikkei in late November showed only 41 percent of respondents favored the plan to introduce up to 345,000 foreign workers over next five years starting in April. This reflected Japanese society's perception of the foreign workforce. However, after the implementation of the amended Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, more foreigners will work and contribute to the country's development. Society's prejudice against foreign labor is expected to be corrected.



Although the act promoted by the Abe regime has opened the door to foreign labor, the slot is quite small. The law will include two new visa qualifications: Special Skills I and Special Skills II, which will be issued to foreign laborers in 14 fields including agriculture, fishery and construction.



Special Skills I, valid five years, requires applicants of a certain level of knowledge and skills in specific industries. Visa holders cannot bring their spouses or children to Japan.



Special Skills II requires high-level skills. It can be renewed unlimited times and allows holders to take spouses and children to Japan.



The two new types of visa have provided new ideas for Japan to solve the labor shortage. However, they also reflected limitations of the Abe government in handling the problem.



On the one hand, the authorities treat foreign workers in different ways although they all work in the country and contribute. It seems they are given no chance to stay longer in Japan and the obstacles were deliberately set to drive away those who work hard at elementary tasks after five years.



On the other hand, the new visa will be issued to 14 mostly labor-intensive industries. This also reflects some kind of legislative intent. The government only wants to introduce blue, not white-collar workers.



Last but not least, Japanese society's recent proliferation of prejudice and hate speech against foreign labor will lower foreigners' preference for Japan, although the country's social security, natural environment, food and lifestyle are quite attractive.



Although the revised Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act will be enacted in about four months, the Abe regime still needs to properly handle issues such as how to build a long-term comfortable working and living environment for foreign workers, how to ensure foreign workers enjoy the same medical welfare as Japanese and how to legally protect foreign workers' rights and interests.



After all, the fact is that Japan desires foreign labor, not the other way around.







The author is an editor at Global Times and an observer of Japan issues. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn