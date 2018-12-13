US securities watchdog fines two for alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency offering

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Wednesday that two former executives agreed to pay 2.7 million US dollars due to their actions in an allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering.



Former chief executive officer Jared Rice Sr. and former chief operating officer Stanley Ford of AriseBank allegedly disguised the firm as a first-of-its-kind decentralized bank while selling a kind of cryptocurrency named "AriseCoin."



"Rice and Ford lied to AriseBank's investors by pitching the company as a first-of-its kind decentralized bank offering its own cryptocurrency for customer products and services," said Shamoil T. Shipchandler, director of the SEC's Fort Worth Regional Office.



However, the two executives behind the allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering (ICO) were stopped by the SEC earlier this year, according to SEC.



In order to reach a settlement, Rice and Ford agreed to be held jointly and severally liable for 2,259,543 dollars in disgorgement, along with 68,423 dollars in prejudgment interest. In addition, each of them needs to pay 184,767 dollars in penalty.



Without admitting or denying SEC's allegations, Rice and Ford agreed to the settlements, said SEC.



SEC said the two former executives were also prohibited from serving as officers or directors of public companies or participating in future offerings of digital securities.



"The officer-and-director bar and digital securities offering bar will prevent Rice and Ford from engaging in another cryptoasset-based fraud," said Shipchandler.

