S.Korea, DPRK discuss groundbreaking ceremony for rail, road connection

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday discussed details on a groundbreaking ceremony to modernize and connect railways and roads across the inter-Korean border, local media outlets reported citing Seoul's unification ministry.
The discussion was made at the inter-Korean liaison office in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong.
The four-member South Korean delegation was led by Kim Chang-su, a deputy chief of the liaison office from the South Korean side. His DPRK counterpart was Hwang Chung Song, a senior official at the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed details on the groundbreaking ceremony, such as date, venue, ways and attendees for the ceremony, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un agreed to hold during their third summit in Pyongyang in September.
Moon and Kim agreed to modernize and eventually connect railways and roads across the inter-Korean border after their first summit in April at the border village of Panmunjom.
The two Koreas launched an 18-day joint inspection on the DPRK's railways on Nov. 30, and already conducted a joint survey of roads along the western Korean Peninsula
.