Russian strategic bombers fly over Caribbean Sea with Venezuelan jets: ministry

Russia sent Tu-160 strategic bombers to conduct a 10-hour flight over the Caribbean Sea, partly together with Venezuelan air force, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.



"In certain parts of the route, the flight of Russian bombers was conducted together with Su-30 and F-16 fighter jets of the Venezuelan National Bolivarian Military Aviation," the ministry said in a statement.



"The pilots from the two countries practiced air cooperation when fulfilling air tasks," it added.



The flight was performed in strict accordance with international rules of using airspace, the statement said.



The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that two Tu-160 strategic missile-carriers, a heavy An-124 military transport aircraft and an IL-62 long-range aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces had arrived in Venezuela.

