Syrian army finds weapons, ammunition in former rebel-held areas

Syrian soldiers bring confiscated weapons at a military base in Syria's southern province of Daraa, on Dec. 12, 2018. The Syrian army found various weapons and ammunition in former rebel-held areas in Daraa province. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Confiscated weapons and ammunition are seen at a military base in Syria's southern province of Daraa, on Dec. 12, 2018. The Syrian army found various weapons and ammunition in former rebel-held areas in Daraa province. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Syrian soldiers look at a confiscated weapon at a military base in Syria's southern province of Daraa, on Dec. 12, 2018. The Syrian army found various weapons and ammunition in former rebel-held areas in Daraa province. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)