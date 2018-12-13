S.Korea, DPRK agree to hold groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 26 for rail, road connection

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) agreed on Thursday to hold a groundbreaking ceremony later this month for railway and road connections across the inter-Korean border, Seoul's unification ministry said.
The ceremony, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un agreed to hold before the end of this year during their third summit in Pyongyang in September, will be held on Dec. 26 at the Panmun Station in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong.
The agreement was reached after working-level talks between the two sides at Kaesong earlier in the day.