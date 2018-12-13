Chinese museum embarks on science, technology exhibition in Cambodia

The China Science and Technology Museum (CSTM) launched a science and technology exhibition tour in Cambodia on Thursday.



More than 60 high-tech items covering fields of basic science, life sciences and information technology are on display at the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia-Phnom Penh Branch (UYFC-PP) here.



Chen Jian, deputy director of the CSTM's resources management department, said the museum strongly believed that the exhibition would bring a rich and innovative scientific experience to the Cambodian people.



"I'm confident that the exhibition tour will promote the exchanges of scientific and technological development between China and Cambodia," he said during the opening ceremony. "It will also promote the scientific communication and education between the two countries."



UYFC's Vice President Kim Rithy said the exhibition would be held at the UYFC-PP for one month before traveling to various provinces throughout Cambodia until 2021.



"These exhibited items show the practice of theories that we've learned from schools," he said. "I believe that through this exhibition, students will gain better knowledge on science and technology."



The exhibition attracted about 1,000 students from high schools and universities during the opening ceremony.



Ngoun Lyhoung, a high-school student at the Beltei International School, said it was her first time to see such an interesting exhibition in Cambodia.



"Technology in China has been developed very fast and I really hope that this exhibition will inspire Cambodian youths to think about science," she told Xinhua.



"It really provides us a lot of advantages, enabling us to see the fast development (of science and technology) in the world," the 16-year-old student added.



Yat Lundy, a senior at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said, "It's good for me and for all Cambodian people because it helps us understand about technology development in another country and we can learn from this to apply in our country."



The exhibition is made possible after a cooperation agreement signed between the CSTM and the UYFC-PP in June, in which the CSTM would hold a science exhibition tour in the Southeast Asian country for three years.

