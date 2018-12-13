As winter falls, ski parks across the city are opening

Skiing in Shanghai

People ice skating in a shopping mall Photo: VCG



The first snowfall of the season arrived in Shanghai last weekend, and while the snow quickly melted once it touched the ground, it left many local citizens who traditionally have little access to snow feeling amazed by this natural splendor.

What can be better, then, than actually going skiing in Shanghai? Though there are no natural slopes available in the city, or natural snow and ice for that matter, manmade skiing resorts have become increasingly popular here every winter.

For skiing aficionados and newbies alike, the choices are abundant. Shanghaifabu, the official social media account of the Shanghai municipal government, compiled the following list of ski parks across the city that are now open to the public.

Disneytown ski park

Running through the end of February, Shanghai Disneytown will open an outdoor ski park at the center of its Christmas market. Every day, Mickey and Mini Mouse will also give a ski performance in special Christmas costumes.

Address: Shanghai Disneytown

上海迪士尼度假区迪士尼小镇

Date: 1 pm to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday); 1 pm to 9:30 pm (weekends and holidays)

Price: 70 yuan to 90 yuan for 90 minutes

Joy City ski park

There is a pink ski park on the roof of Jing'an Joy City. The 100-square-meter open-air ski zone is surrounded by nearly 30 pink Christmas trees. Every night from 5 pm to 9:30 pm, visitors will be able to ski with "swimming dolphins" projected on the ice floor to create a surreal experience. On certain days, visitors can also enjoy an ice ballet or an ice-hockey game.

Address: Jing'an Joy City, Xizang Road North 166 to 198

静安区西藏北路166-198号静安大悦城

Date: 10 am to 10 pm, until February 24, 2019

Price: 60 yuan to 100 yuan for 30 minutes

Oriental Pearl Radio & TV Tower ski carnival

This ski carnival will be open to the public starting January 6. It will stay open for 50 days. The carnival is located at the open square in front of the famous tower. As night descends, it is expected to give people the illusion as if they are skiing among the stars and cosmos.

Address: 1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1号

Date: 10 am to 10 pm, starting from January 6

Price: 56 yuan to 100 yuan for 60 minutes

This information was based on an article from Shanghaifabu.

 


 

