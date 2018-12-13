As winter falls, ski parks across the city are opening

People ice skating in a shopping mall Photo: VCG
Joy City ski park
The first snowfall of the season arrived in Shanghai last weekend, and while the snow quickly melted once it touched the ground, it left many local citizens who traditionally have little access to snow feeling amazed by this natural splendor.
What can be better, then, than actually going skiing in Shanghai? Though there are no natural slopes available in the city, or natural snow and ice for that matter, manmade skiing resorts have become increasingly popular here every winter.
For skiing aficionados and newbies alike, the choices are abundant. Shanghaifabu, the official social media account of the Shanghai municipal government, compiled the following list of ski parks across the city that are now open to the public.
Disneytown ski park
Running through the end of February, Shanghai Disneytown will open an outdoor ski park at the center of its Christmas market. Every day, Mickey and Mini Mouse will also give a ski performance in special Christmas costumes.
Address: Shanghai Disneytown
上海迪士尼度假区迪士尼小镇
Date: 1 pm to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday); 1 pm to 9:30 pm (weekends and holidays)
Price: 70 yuan to 90 yuan for 90 minutes