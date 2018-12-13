As winter falls, ski parks across the city are opening

People ice skating in a shopping mall Photo: VCG





The first snowfall of the season arrived in Shanghai last weekend, and while the snow quickly melted once it touched the ground, it left many local citizens who traditionally have little access to snow feeling amazed by this natural splendor.



What can be better, then, than actually going skiing in Shanghai? Though there are no natural slopes available in the city, or natural snow and ice for that matter, manmade skiing resorts have become increasingly popular here every winter.



For skiing aficionados and newbies alike, the choices are abundant. Shanghaifabu, the official social media account of the Shanghai municipal government, compiled the following list of ski parks across the city that are now open to the public.



Disneytown ski park



Running through the end of February, Shanghai Disneytown will open an outdoor ski park at the center of its Christmas market. Every day, Mickey and Mini Mouse will also give a ski performance in special Christmas costumes.



Address: Shanghai Disneytown



上海迪士尼度假区迪士尼小镇



Date: 1 pm to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday); 1 pm to 9:30 pm (weekends and holidays)



Price: 70 yuan to 90 yuan for 90 minutes

There is a pink ski park on the roof of Jing'an Joy City. The 100-square-meter open-air ski zone is surrounded by nearly 30 pink Christmas trees. Every night from 5 pm to 9:30 pm, visitors will be able to ski with "swimming dolphins" projected on the ice floor to create a surreal experience. On certain days, visitors can also enjoy an ice ballet or an ice-hockey game.Address: Jing'an Joy City, Xizang Road North 166 to 198静安区西藏北路166-198号静安大悦城Date: 10 am to 10 pm, until February 24, 2019Price: 60 yuan to 100 yuan for 30 minutesThis ski carnival will be open to the public starting January 6. It will stay open for 50 days. The carnival is located at the open square in front of the famous tower. As night descends, it is expected to give people the illusion as if they are skiing among the stars and cosmos.Address: 1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1号Date: 10 am to 10 pm, starting from January 6Price: 56 yuan to 100 yuan for 60 minutesThis information was based on an article from Shanghaifabu.