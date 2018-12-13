Traditional embroidery of Xinjiang promoted on livestreaming site

Uyghur women display Hami embroidery handicraft to tourists at the opening ceremony of the Health Tourism expo on December 23, 2016 in Hami City,Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Photo:VCG





The government of Hami, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, announced a strategic partnership with Kuaishou, a short video-sharing platform, at a press conference on December 11.

Kuanshou Vice President Long An said his company would help create a Hami city brand.

"Kuaishou will promote the skills and products of traditional Hami embroidery by using artificial intelligence, big data analytics and computer vision," Long said. "Using short videos, live streaming for online sales of the Hami embroidery is one of the most important contents of this cooperation."



Hami embroidery is a traditional handicraft that decorates the costumes of the Uyghur people. As one of the world's intangible cultural heritages, it gained attention at the Paris haute couture week in 2016.

"I could not believe that our Hami embroidery could come to the Paris haute couture week. It is the world stage, you know," embroider Rena said on the video.

To make the traditional craft better known, the Hami traditional craft workstation and embroiders will have their online accounts on Kuaishou.

This is not the first time that the two sides have joined hands. Last August, the stylistic tourism experience project organized by the two parties achieved great success and promoted the image of Hami.

"This strategic cooperation will make Hami a major tourist destination along the Silk Road economic belt," Hami Vice Mayor Li Dunyin said.