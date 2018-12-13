Judgment day

Yang Gannian (left) and his wife stand outside Shanghai High People's Court on Thursday after the trial was over. The court opened its second trial to hear the defendant, Zhu Xiaodong, appeal the charge of intentional murder. The court will announce its judgment in the near future. In August, Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People's Court sentenced Zhu to death for killing his wife, Yang's daughter, and hiding her body in a refrigerator for over three months. Zhu immediately appealed even though he previously admitted to the crime. Photo: Yang Hui/GT