New services, deals

Hainan Airlines



Hainan Airlines is expected to open a route between Haikou in South China's Hainan Province and Melbourne on Sunday. It will be the second direct route from the province to Australia since a route opened between Haikou and Sydney in January this year. The route will use an A330 aircraft.



The carrier also plans to begin operating between Xi'an in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Los Angeles on December 31. It is the only intercontinental route flying from the city to the US. A Boeing 787-8 will be used for the flight on Mondays and Thursdays.



Juneyao Airlines



Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines opened an air route from Shanghai to Chengdu in Southwest China's Sichuan Province on December 8. The airline previously launched a route from Shanghai to Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province in October.



The carrier will use a Boeing 787 and will fly to more cities in 2019, including routes from Shanghai to Chongqing and Sanya in January, Taipei and Singapore in February, and to Helsinki in June next year.



Cathay Pacific



Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific is introducing a new scheduled seasonal service to Komatsu next spring.



The twice-weekly service will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays between April 3, 2019 and October 26, 2019 using an Airbus A330-300 aircraft featuring both Business and Economy Class cabins.



With the addition of Komatsu to the network, Cathay Pacific and its regional airline Cathay Dragon will soon fly to a total of nine airports in eight cities across Japan, including Tokushima, where service will start on Wednesday.



Airbus



Airbus China Innovation Centre signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday with China Mobile Intelligent Mobility Network Co, a subsidiary of China Mobile focusing on transportation, to cooperate on research and technology for air-to-ground connectivity in China.



With the publication of the "Guidelines for the Evaluation of the Use of Portable Electronic Devices on Board" by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the ban on the use of mobile phones has gradually been lifted for Chinese domestic air travel.



Cooperation between the parties will combine their advantages to create an inflight high-speed connectivity experience, leveraging favorable policies on the use of portable electronic devices and 5G technology.





