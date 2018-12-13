Vocational student employment 99 percent

According to new statistics released by the local authority, the employment rate of students in 75 vocational schools reached 98.75 percent in 2018, 0.38 percent more than that of 2017, Laodong Daily reported Wednesday. In terms of salary, the average starting salary of those students increased from 3,105 yuan ($451.61) in 2017 to 3,173 yuan in 2018.



The number of new students who have found a job in Shanghai grew in 2018. Most have studied finance, business, manufacturing, transportation or information technology. Over 85 percent of students found a job that matches their major.



In 2018, the total number of graduate students in vocational schools in Shanghai was 29,388, while 46 percent (10,896 students) chose to get a job, start their own business, join the army or travel overseas, which shows a downward trend compared with previous years. Over 18,000 students went to higher education institutions in 2018, which increased from 56 percent in 2017 to 61 percent in 2018.





