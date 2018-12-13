Photo exhibit showcases region’s folk culture

Nearly 200 black and white photos with a theme of Shanghai and Jiangnan (the region south of the Yangtze River) culture were put on display at Shanghai Changning Folk Culture Center on Wednesday, showcasing the region's cultural changes over the decades into a modern metropolis, Xinmin Evening News reported Thursday.



Jiangnan culture is a big part in Shanghai residents' fashion, food, housing and transportation.



The details of this local lifestyle reveal the ­Shanghainese spirit of robustness yet delicate ­beauty.



Hu Xiaoming, a professor from the East China Normal University, thinks that Jiangnan is the most creative place in China, and the economic miracles that have happened in Jiangnan display this creativity.

