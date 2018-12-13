Learning Chinese

Chat attack

"clean your plate" campaign



光盘行动



(ɡuānɡpán xínɡdònɡ)

A: What dishes did you order today? They look delicious.



你今天都点了什么菜啊？它们看起来都很好吃。



(nǐ jīntiān dōu diǎnle shíme cài ā？tāmén kànqǐlái dōu hěnhǎochī.)

B: I like spicy food, so I ordered kungpao chicken and mapo tofu.



我很喜欢吃辣味的食物,所以我今天点了宫保鸡丁和麻婆豆腐。



(wǒ hěnxǐhuān chī làwèi de shíwù,suǒyǐ wǒ jīntiān diǎnle ɡōnɡbǎo jīdīnɡ hé mápó dòufǔ.)

A: Can you eat so much on your own?



你一个人吃得了这么多食物吗？



(nǐ yīɡèrén chīdéle zhèmeduō shíwù ma?)

B: Don't worry. We can just throw them away if I can't finish them.



没关系,吃不完的话倒掉就好了。



(méiɡuānxì,chībùwán de huà dǎodiào jiùhǎole.)

A: The "clean your plate" campaign is very popular now. I suggest you change this bad habit of yours.



"光盘行动"现在很受欢迎,我建议你还是改掉这个坏习惯。



("ɡuānɡpánxínɡdònɡ" xiànzài hěn shòuhuānyínɡ,wǒ jiànyìnǐ háishì ɡǎidiào zhèɡè huàixíɡuàn.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





