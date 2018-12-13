Puzzle

1 Recipe amounts5 Casino item9 Private, as thoughts14 Certain woodwind15 Perfect, as an edge16 Not world-wise17 Many start Sunday at 1120 Crossed-strips framework21 Like many R-rated movies22 Sky high, as prices23 Quick kiss24 Feudal landholder27 "Far From ___"32 Creature of the night35 Show with its own glasses37 Suave of a hit song38 Aggressive upstarts42 Approach43 "Same for me"44 Word on a bill45 Deep anxiety48 Some water creatures50 Put through a trial run52 "Sri" follower56 Give it another go60 Some trucks or engines62 Cutting a neighbor's grass, e.g.64 Common bookkeeper65 "Smart" dude66 Coastal eagle67 Emulates a coyote68 Deluxe, as a suite69 Court case VIP1 Covers for brothers2 Sub you can't eat3 French door4 Six-lined verse5 Modernly fashionable6 It's optimistic7 U-turn from outs8 Exasperate9 Call upon10 Filing target11 Pleasant12 Not lopsided13 Preventer of exhaustion18 Kanye West's genre19 Able to pay any bill23 Hang in there25 Be imitative26 Mathlete, not an athlete28 Dada dada29 Was a contender30 Cream color31 Mr. Potato Head feature32 Has no need to rent33 Quicken, as an appetite34 Frequent fabricator36 Poker payment39 Not post, U-turn40 Month - glance filler41 Surveyed46 Old rods47 Feudal drudge49 Backtalks51 Rein, e.g.53 Former Indian leader54 Oscar-winner Kevin55 "___ your instructions"56 Like some bad decisions57 Lingering sound effect58 Be in a dither59 Commuting payout60 Middle's middle61 Advance super-slowly63 Ventriloquism center?

Solution