Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Recipe amounts
5 Casino item
9 Private, as thoughts
14 Certain woodwind
15 Perfect, as an edge
16 Not world-wise
17 Many start Sunday at 11
20 Crossed-strips framework
21 Like many R-rated movies
22 Sky high, as prices
23 Quick kiss
24 Feudal landholder
27 "Far From ___"
32 Creature of the night
35 Show with its own glasses
37 Suave of a hit song
38 Aggressive upstarts
42 Approach
43 "Same for me"
44 Word on a bill
45 Deep anxiety
48 Some water creatures
50 Put through a trial run
52 "Sri" follower
56 Give it another go
60 Some trucks or engines
62 Cutting a neighbor's grass, e.g.
64 Common bookkeeper
65 "Smart" dude
66 Coastal eagle
67 Emulates a coyote
68 Deluxe, as a suite
69 Court case VIPDOWN
1 Covers for brothers
2 Sub you can't eat
3 French door
4 Six-lined verse
5 Modernly fashionable
6 It's optimistic
7 U-turn from outs
8 Exasperate
9 Call upon
10 Filing target
11 Pleasant
12 Not lopsided
13 Preventer of exhaustion
18 Kanye West's genre
19 Able to pay any bill
23 Hang in there
25 Be imitative
26 Mathlete, not an athlete
28 Dada dada
29 Was a contender
30 Cream color
31 Mr. Potato Head feature
32 Has no need to rent
33 Quicken, as an appetite
34 Frequent fabricator
36 Poker payment
39 Not post, U-turn
40 Month - glance filler
41 Surveyed
46 Old rods
47 Feudal drudge
49 Backtalks
51 Rein, e.g.
53 Former Indian leader
54 Oscar-winner Kevin
55 "___ your instructions"
56 Like some bad decisions
57 Lingering sound effect
58 Be in a dither
59 Commuting payout
60 Middle's middle
61 Advance super-slowly
63 Ventriloquism center?
Solution