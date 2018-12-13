Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/13 18:28:40

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Recipe amounts

  5 Casino item

  9 Private, as thoughts

 14 Certain woodwind

 15 Perfect, as an edge

 16 Not world-wise

 17 Many start Sunday at 11

 20 Crossed-strips framework

 21 Like many R-rated movies

 22 Sky high, as prices

 23 Quick kiss

 24 Feudal landholder

 27 "Far From ___"

 32 Creature of the night

 35 Show with its own glasses

 37 Suave of a hit song

 38 Aggressive upstarts

 42 Approach

 43 "Same for me"

 44 Word on a bill

 45 Deep anxiety

 48 Some water creatures

 50 Put through a trial run

 52 "Sri" follower

 56 Give it another go

 60 Some trucks or engines

 62 Cutting a neighbor's grass, e.g.

 64 Common bookkeeper

 65 "Smart" dude

 66 Coastal eagle

 67 Emulates a coyote

 68 Deluxe, as a suite

 69 Court case VIP

DOWN

  1 Covers for brothers

  2 Sub you can't eat

  3 French door

  4 Six-lined verse

  5 Modernly fashionable

  6 It's optimistic

  7 U-turn from outs

  8 Exasperate

  9 Call upon

 10 Filing target

 11 Pleasant

 12 Not lopsided

 13 Preventer of exhaustion

 18 Kanye West's genre

 19 Able to pay any bill

 23 Hang in there

 25 Be imitative

 26 Mathlete, not an athlete

 28 Dada dada

 29 Was a contender

 30 Cream color

 31 Mr. Potato Head feature

 32 Has no need to rent

 33 Quicken, as an appetite

 34 Frequent fabricator

 36 Poker payment

 39 Not post, U-turn

 40 Month - glance filler

 41 Surveyed

 46 Old rods

 47 Feudal drudge

 49 Backtalks

 51 Rein, e.g.

 53 Former Indian leader

 54 Oscar-winner Kevin

 55 "___ your instructions"

 56 Like some bad decisions

 57 Lingering sound effect

 58 Be in a dither

 59 Commuting payout

 60 Middle's middle

 61 Advance super-slowly

 63 Ventriloquism center?

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
