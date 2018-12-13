Happy birthday:



Take care of the reputation that you have worked so hard to build will become tarnished. Even if it means working through the weekend, make sure you follow through on any and all promises. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 7, 10, 11.



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Charm will allow you to get your foot in the door, but it will be hard work that allows you to stay. You will be able to save a hefty amount of extra money by spending a few hours reviewing your budget this weekend. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



This is not a good time to make any major financial decisions or large purchases. In fact, you might be better off keeping your head down at home and just relaxing this weekend. ✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Someone is trying to undo everything you have been working toward, so play your cards close to your chest this weekend. Romance is in the air. This will be a good time to head out with that someone special. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Travel will stimulate your imagination and help ignite your creativity. Furthering your education through night classes or self study will be essential if you want to get ahead in your career. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You can expect a visit from a relative this weekend. Feel free to take some time catching up on things with them. Lady Luck will favor those who are willing to take big risks. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The stars will align for you this weekend when it comes to financial matters. Take the time out to expand your portfolio with a focus on preparing for retirement. You may lose out on an amazing opportunity if you are not able to keep a secret. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will be given the opportunity to tackle a project that you have longed to take on. However, do not allow excitement to cloud your judgement. Clear thinking will be needed if you want to succeed. Financial matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Nothing lasts forever. By embracing change you will significantly increase your chances of success over the long-term. Remember the old saying: If life gives you lemons, make lemonade! ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Some minor problems are actually just symptoms of larger issues. If you want to find solutions, you will have to focus on the bigger picture instead of each individual problem. A positive attitude will get you far. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Some advice from an elderly friend or relative will prove extremely helpful this weekend. You will have to work on your communication skills if you want to strengthen a romantic relationship. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



It would be wise for you to put more time and energy into home and family this weekend. Fixing up your living space is sure to lift everyone's spirits and bring you all closer together. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will be able to overcome a difficult challenge this weekend by working hand in hand with those closest to you. You will be the life of the party when it comes to social events and activities. ✭✭✭✭