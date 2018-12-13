Happy birthday:



You will be exceptionally clear-headed today. This will be an excellent time to make plans with a look to the far future. Financial strain will take its toll if you do not stick to a budget. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 4, 12, 19.







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Demanding too much of your partner's time may cause your relationship to become strained. If you go your own way and do things on your own, this will lead to your partner pursuing you instead! Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Take care today or someone may take advantage of your generous nature. It will be wise to not believe everything you hear. Romance is in the air. Make sure you head out to meet someone new! ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



It may not be a coincidence if events suddenly take an unexpected turn today. Look to your past as something may have returned to haunt you. Financial matters should be a major priority. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Social events should not be ignored. Someone you meet today is sure to play a major role in your future plans. It would be a good idea to take the time to get to know him or her. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although marketing your talent and skills is important, don't present too exaggerated of an image. Steer clear of promises you know you can't keep. It will be better in the long run to be honest and offer less. Love is in the air tonight. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Today is a day for jumping in headfirst and worrying about the consequences later. Lady Luck will be at your side, so feel free to take some risks. Furthering your education is the best way to get ahead. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will have to make some bold decisions if you want to overcome the challenges you face today. Do not let fear prevent you from taking risks. An old friend may reach out to you through social media. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The green light to make a major business deal will be given today. Make sure you don't let others feel left out of this potentially lucrative project. Your fun-loving nature will make you the center of attention when you head out tonight. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will need to keep a level head when dealing with an unexpected situation. You won't be able to win the heart of that special someone through lavish gifts, what you really need to do is be candid about how you feel about them. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will be able to make great progress today, but you will have to put in far more time and effort than usual. Do not hesitate to call on others for help if things get too difficult. Money matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Tread carefully when dealing with sensitive matters today. The wrong word spoken at the wrong time may prove disastrous, so make sure you think before you speak. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



It may feel like you're driving blind today. Your best chance of navigating the challenges before you will be to proceed slowly and expect to make a few detours along the way. Creative endeavours will be rewarded. ✭✭✭