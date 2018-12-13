PuzzleACROSS
1 "Little Man ___" (1991 film)
5 Kind of party
9 Wet impact sounds
14 Clive of films
15 Old Cuzco inhabitant
16 Spoke lines?
17 You're TOO nostalgic if you include your ...
20 Hawaiian makeup?
21 Last moment's hour
22 Human smoothie
25 Harvard vegetation
26 Baccarat call
28 Type of terrier
32 Deer playmate of song
37 Nightly activity
38 Reporters wade into crowds seeking ...
41 Worthless talk
42 Colonize over again
43 Irritable
44 Vital savings?
46 "I don't get it"
47 Bench rider? No
53 Tree expert
58 Thing with many keys
59 Tears may have acid when there is ...
62 Valuable right hands
63 "I conclude that ..."
64 Tropical fever
65 Favored by God (var.)
66 Walked-on things
67 Animal denDOWN
1 Issue at hand
2 Covered in water
3 A Musk company
4 Maze note
5 Moral taboo
6 Huge noise maker
7 Body pain
8 A Scottish language
9 ___ to (in on)
10 Get oneself clean
11 Norse deity of war
12 Four gills
13 Quiet "alas"
18 Suffix with "skeptic"
19 Prefix meaning "left"
23 Black, way old
24 Deeply focused
27 Beatles' jacket option
28 Opening for a mail carrier
29 Preserved
30 Scream
31 Modern pentathlon weapon
32 Starting poker chip
33 Head-buried-in-books type
34 Kindling candidate
35 View from a distance
36 Get prone
37 Consult
39 Non-fat fishes?
40 "Hey, you with the face"
44 Climb a gym rope
45 Marine mollusk
46 Place for a light slap
48 Mar. + 30 days
49 Saudi coin
50 Cold forest
51 Feeling of boredom
52 Pilot's "I can dig it"
53 Type of American
54 Billiard table part
55 Wait a while
56 Some change components
57 Like some streets
60 Halloween projectile
61 Lettuce with long leaves
Solution