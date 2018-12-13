Puzzle

1 "Little Man ___" (1991 film)5 Kind of party9 Wet impact sounds14 Clive of films15 Old Cuzco inhabitant16 Spoke lines?17 You're TOO nostalgic if you include your ...20 Hawaiian makeup?21 Last moment's hour22 Human smoothie25 Harvard vegetation26 Baccarat call28 Type of terrier32 Deer playmate of song37 Nightly activity38 Reporters wade into crowds seeking ...41 Worthless talk42 Colonize over again43 Irritable44 Vital savings?46 "I don't get it"47 Bench rider? No53 Tree expert58 Thing with many keys59 Tears may have acid when there is ...62 Valuable right hands63 "I conclude that ..."64 Tropical fever65 Favored by God (var.)66 Walked-on things67 Animal den1 Issue at hand2 Covered in water3 A Musk company4 Maze note5 Moral taboo6 Huge noise maker7 Body pain8 A Scottish language9 ___ to (in on)10 Get oneself clean11 Norse deity of war12 Four gills13 Quiet "alas"18 Suffix with "skeptic"19 Prefix meaning "left"23 Black, way old24 Deeply focused27 Beatles' jacket option28 Opening for a mail carrier29 Preserved30 Scream31 Modern pentathlon weapon32 Starting poker chip33 Head-buried-in-books type34 Kindling candidate35 View from a distance36 Get prone37 Consult39 Non-fat fishes?40 "Hey, you with the face"44 Climb a gym rope45 Marine mollusk46 Place for a light slap48 Mar. + 30 days49 Saudi coin50 Cold forest51 Feeling of boredom52 Pilot's "I can dig it"53 Type of American54 Billiard table part55 Wait a while56 Some change components57 Like some streets60 Halloween projectile61 Lettuce with long leaves

Solution