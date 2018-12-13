Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/13 18:38:40

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 "Little Man ___" (1991 film)

  5 Kind of party

  9 Wet impact sounds

 14 Clive of films

 15 Old Cuzco inhabitant

 16 Spoke lines?

 17 You're TOO nostalgic if you include your ...

 20 Hawaiian makeup?

 21 Last moment's hour

 22 Human smoothie

 25 Harvard vegetation

 26 Baccarat call

 28 Type of terrier

 32 Deer playmate of song

 37 Nightly activity

38 Reporters wade into crowds seeking ...

 41 Worthless talk

 42 Colonize over again

 43 Irritable

 44 Vital savings?

 46 "I don't get it"

 47 Bench rider? No

 53 Tree expert

 58 Thing with many keys

 59 Tears may have acid when there is ...

 62 Valuable right hands

 63 "I conclude that ..."

 64 Tropical fever

 65 Favored by God (var.)

 66 Walked-on things

 67 Animal den

DOWN

  1 Issue at hand

  2 Covered in water

  3 A Musk company

  4 Maze note

  5 Moral taboo

  6 Huge noise maker

  7 Body pain

  8 A Scottish language

  9 ___ to (in on)

 10 Get oneself clean

 11 Norse deity of war

 12 Four gills

 13 Quiet "alas"

 18 Suffix with "skeptic"

 19 Prefix meaning "left"

 23 Black, way old

 24 Deeply focused

 27 Beatles' jacket option

 28 Opening for a mail carrier

 29 Preserved

 30 Scream

 31 Modern pentathlon weapon

 32 Starting poker chip

 33 Head-buried-in-books type

 34 Kindling candidate

 35 View from a distance

 36 Get prone

 37 Consult

 39 Non-fat fishes?

 40 "Hey, you with the face"

 44 Climb a gym rope

 45 Marine mollusk

 46 Place for a light slap

 48 Mar. + 30 days

 49 Saudi coin

 50 Cold forest

 51 Feeling of boredom

 52 Pilot's "I can dig it"

 53 Type of American

 54 Billiard table part

 55 Wait a while

 56 Some change components

 57 Like some streets

 60 Halloween projectile

 61 Lettuce with long leaves

Solution



 

