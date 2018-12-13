National Art Museum of China releases exhibition plans for 2019

The National Art Museum of China is planning to host some heavyweight exhibitions next year, including one celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Beijing International Biennial, museum curator Wu Weishan said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Additionally, the museum will host a series of international collaboration exhibitions focusing specifically on artists from countries and regions along the ancient Silk Road
.
According to Wu, in 2018 more than 1 million people visited the museum, which hosted 93 exhibitions showcasing its collection and works from international artists as well as public education projects.