Beijing to upgrade hundreds of public toilets

Aiming to improve the sanitary conditions to attract more tourists, Beijing plans to upgrade 800 toilet facilities in 2019 by using a method of "Designing, Budgeting, and Reviewing each toilet."

The Chinese capital has ensured the operations of toilets in 50 main streets by using antifreeze technology, heat preservation, deodorization, and water saving to solve bad odor inside public toilets.

A toilet along Lama Temple Street was one example. Locals welcomed the renovation as it solicited public opinions and professional designs. Compared with the old one, the new toilet is equipped with motion activated light system, heating and exhaust system, barrier-free facility and an antibacterial handrail.

"It is one of the nine new toilets near the Lama Temple area in Doncheng district, which has finished renovating 237 toilets in total. In the next three years, all toilets in Dongcheng will all be renovated to be above Beijing's average level," said Gao Xiang, head of the Dongcheng District Environmental Health Service Center.

Data from the Beijing Municipal Commission of City Administration showed 580 tasks of the Beijing toilet renovations had been fulfilled as of November. There are 6.7 public toilets in average can be used by 10,000 people in Beijing, which has greatly surpassed national level of 2.3 public toilets. The built-up area has 4.5 public toilets per square kilometer, which has reached international standards for public toilets.

The capital will continue to construct toilet facilities. The renovation of 800 public toilets will be listed as a priority task of the municipal government next year, officials said.



