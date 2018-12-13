Brace for ‘colder’ calls

Illustration: Peter C.Espina/GT

Excitement and apprehension come together as artificial intelligence (AI) enters new applications - and telemarketing is one of them. Many recently recounted receiving cold calls with the voice on the other side not sounding completely human. According to an investigative report by Beijing Youth Daily, AI is being used in telemarketing. This is made possible through a system capable of dialing with a voice almost indistinguishable from a person's. It can respond to consumers with recorded words and even has self-learning ability, say its developers. Although it only comes close to replacing human beings and is yet to be perfected, AI can reduce cost by making a batch of cold calls at a time. It is believed AI would bring about remarkable changes in the field of telemarketing. However, there are concerns about a spike in the number of cold calls people receive from "robotic" telemarketers. There is enough resentment against marketing calls and mounting worries over privacy. It could get worse with AI jumping onto the bandwagon.