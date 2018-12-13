China continues to promote compulsory education equality

The Ministry of Education
(MOE) will continue to promote enrollment equality and enhance the quality of education at schools with weak resources, an official said Thursday.
Over 98 percent of students from 24 major Chinese cities live in their respective school zones and are enrolled in their nine-year compulsory education -- which does not require an entrance exam, said the MOE.
Lyu Yugang, head of the MOE's basic education department, said over 80 percent of students who migrate with their parents enter public schools while the compulsory education enrollment rate for blind, deaf and mentally-handicapped students has reached 90 percent.
The MOE strictly bans middle and primary schools from organizing exams or competitions aiming to selectively recruit students. A total of 446 people have been punished for such violations, according to Lyu.