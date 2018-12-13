China takes coercive measures against two Canadians: FM spokesperson

Coercive measures have been taken against two Canadians on suspicion of jeopardizing China's national security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Thursday. According to China's Criminal Law and the Criminal Procedure Law, Beijing Municipal Bureau of State Security and the state security bureau in the northeastern Chinese city of Dandong in Liaoning Province respectively took coercive measures against the two people according to law on Dec. 10, Lu said.



"According to what I know, Beijing Municipal Bureau of State Security and Liaoning Provincial Bureau of State Security have notified the Canadian Embassy in Beijing," Lu said. "The two persons' lawful rights have been guaranteed."

