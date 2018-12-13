One protester killed in "Yellow Vests" road blockade in southern France

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/13 22:00:16





The 23-year-old protester lost his life after a truck struck him at a roundabout near a highway exit in Avignon as angry people rejecting the government's economic and fiscal policy blocked the motorway.



The driver of Polish origin was arrested and placed in police custody, according to the report.



The young protester's death brought the toll due to the movement to six.



On Nov. 17, one female demonstrator died in Savoie, western France when a driver panicked and rammed into the protesting crowd.



Two days later, a motorcyclist was hit by a van that swerved to avoid protesters. He died from his injuries a day after.



Earlier this month, a blockade in southern city of Arles caused a collision between a motorist and a lorry, killing the motorist.



On Dec. 1, an 80-year-old woman was injured by a police teargas grenade and died the next day. On Dec. 10, a 25-year-old driver died in a collision with a lorry.



The "Yellow Vests" movement, a nation-wide protest against weak economic performance and stagnant income increase due to President



Thousands of drivers, wearing the yellow high-visibility vests required to be carried in their cars, blocked roads across the country.

