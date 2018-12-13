9 dead, 46 injured in high-speed train crash in Ankara

At least nine people were killed and 46 others injured in a high-speed train accident in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Thursday morning, the Ankara governor said.



According to Governor Vasip Sahin, three of the injured are in serious condition.



Previous reports said at least four people were killed and 43 others injured in the accident.



The high speed train traveling from Ankara to the central province of Konya collided with an empty commuter train, the governor told reporters.



Two carriages overturned as the train crashed into a locomotive and derailed.



TV footage from local CNN Turk showed that parts of an overpass collapsed onto some of the carriages. Ambulances, fire and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. Rescue efforts are still ongoing.



Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the crash.



In November, at least 15 people were injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Turkey's central province of Sivas.



In July, a passenger train derailed in northwestern Tekirdag province because the track subgrade was eroded by heavy rains, leaving 24 dead and more than 120 others injured.

