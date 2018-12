PBC skips open market operations

The People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, on Thursday skipped reverse repos for the 35th consecutive trading day, the longest stretch since early 2016, citing reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system.



No reverse matured on Thursday.



A reverse repo is a liquidity-injecting process by which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.