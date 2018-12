Taiwan firms’ mainland profits

A total of 1,192 Taiwan-listed and over-the-counter companies in the Chinese mainland reported a record combined profit of $7.2 billion in the first three quarters this year, according to data from the island's finance authority.



The number of such companies invested in the mainland accounted for 75.44 percent of the total in Taiwan, and their profits increased by $42 billion compared with the same period last year, a statement said Wednesday.