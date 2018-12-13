Shanghai office buildings set up CPC branches to serve firms, unite members

A must-see spot for visitors to Shanghai, the Bund, is packed with sightseers. The thriving domestic tourism market is expected to be better regulated when a new national tourism law comes into effect in October. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

More than 1,400 commercial buildings in Shanghai have set up branches of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to better serve the companies and unite CPC members and the masses.Shanghai has been extending Party branches in every company in commercial buildings, and 90 percent of its 1,410 commercial buildings have set up branches, Party work service stations and full-time Party work organizers.The report said the move effectively promotes the commercial buildings' businesses, improves their management and mobilizes the workers.The central financial district of Lujiazui in Pudong New Area, as the vanguard of the move, has set up 30 Party service stations, covering the district's 252 commercial buildings, 284 branches and 9,167 Party members, the report said, citing officials from Pudong New Area."Our company has been active in conducting Party work and one of the major moves is to convert an office room into the Party service center," an employee surnamed Wang from the Science Park under the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times.Shanghai's reform is part of China's efforts to consolidate the organizational foundation of the Party's long-term government.According to a recent trial regulation, enterprises, villages, government institutions, schools, research institutes, communities, social organizations and other grass-roots units should establish a Party branch if they have more than three CPC members.Cai Zhiqiang, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, told the Global Times that establishing a Party branch in workplace is not meant to interfere in economic activities or their management structures, but to help convey and implement the central government's policies.Echoing Cai, Zhang Xixian, another professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, said the stations will better serve companies and educate Party members.Zhang said Party members can only register in one branch and cannot join other branches.