Chinese students in US overwhelmed by soaring tuition fees

Paying for education is expensive. As tuition fees for foreign students have risen substantially in recent years, many Chinese students at US universities and colleges are feeling the pinch and are unhappy about it.



USNews data shows that the top 50 private universities in the US increased their 2017-18 ­tuition fees by an average of 3.6 percent, while the figure for some schools exceeded 4 percent.



Nearly 2,000 universities have seen an average increase of 3 percent in tuition fees for the 2018-19 academic year, and among the 737 private colleges, more than 100 are asking for fees in excess of $50,000 for this academic year.



Instead of being the stereotypical "rich kids" as often depicted in media reports, most Chinese students at US universities are from middle-class or upper middle-class families, meaning the soaring tuition fees alone are a major burden for them and their families, not to mention living expenses including rent and health insurance.



Most Chinese parents prepare for the ­tuition fees and other expenses by scrimping and saving. A Chinese parent, who spends about $90,000 a year to send her daughter to Boston University, said she sold construction industry equipment for 10 years to save for her daughter's schooling.



Meanwhile, US universities and colleges have raised their standards, making it harder for foreign applicants to get admitted, even though they have the same experiences and TOFEL or SAT scores as their American counterparts.



In addition to the shrinking international admission, the H1-B sponsorship becomes more restrictive due to the immigration policy initiated by the administration of Donald Trump.



The restrictions are having a great impact on Chinese students, because many of them come to the US not only for study, but for a full-time job after graduation.



Therefore, more and more Chinese students return to their home country instead of risking the slim chance of finding a job in the US.



In line with the influx of those foreign graduates into China's labor market, Chinese employers are now more discerning of the candidate pool available.



Some researchers believe that the Chinese market and its employers can now distinguish overseas students with strong experiences from strong programs from those who are just there from a mediocre program and not working hard to benefit from their stay abroad.



The Chinese graduates from American universities are not as guaranteed well-paid jobs as they used to be.



It's just like what a Chinese student in Texas said, "you invest more, and you are getting less."



The huge gap between investment and profit may cause some psychological issues, even depression.



In summary, the outcome of investing in American education is no longer as simple as it was for Chinese students and their families. When applying to a US university, Chinese parents have to be "more calculative" and much more aware of the skyrocketing costs associated with tertiary education in the States.



