Baidu’s ‘paid listing’ search prompts calls for Google’s return

Chinese users and industry insiders have been outraged at Baidu's search service in recent days and even called for US tech company Google to "come back" to counter its dominance.



The calls came after a university professor used his Weibo account to accuse the search engine of promoting scam ads that double the visa fee in the search results for "Turkey visa".



Yan Feng, a professor at Fudan University who has 5.09 million followers in Weibo, complained in a post that at least two scam ads appeared above the official Turkey e-visa website without obvious warning when he typed "Turkey visa" in the Baidu search engine. The scam ads look "so official" that they even end like a formal institution with the suffix .org.



"I was misled to apply through the advertised website, which cost me $129. But the cost is actually $61… Can anyone supervise such a website? Is there anywhere I can complain?" Yan asked. The post, which appeared on November 29 and moved into the Chinese media limelight in recent days, had received 2,664 forwards and 666 comments as of press time.



Baidu had lowered the positioning of scam ads below the official Turkey website when the Global Times searched on Thursday. But the model of "paid listing" - advertisers paying more to appear higher on a search result page - persisted when the Global Times searched visa information for other countries like Malaysia.



Baidu had not responded to a request by the Global Times on Thursday.



Yan's incident ignited anger among Chinese users toward Baidu, with most slamming its paid listing model for prioritizing revenue over users' experience.



"I would not touch the company's products and services if I can," a Beijing-based resident surnamed Chen told the Global Times.



Lu Zhenwang, an independent e-commerce analyst, urged a push for Google's search engine to come back, since it might make Baidu feel threatened enough to change.



Similar scandals have taken place from time to time involving Baidu, such as the death of 21-year-old man who was treated at a hospital that appeared at the top of Baidu search result. The tech giant has never made a resolution to correct the "wrong business model" since it "enjoys monopoly status in the country," Lu told the Global Times. "The biggest problem is that even when things happen, we still have to use the Baidu search engine since we almost have no other choice after Google's retreat from the mainland market," Lu said, adding that Google has done a much better job, and has a "clean record" compared with its Chinese counterparts in terms of paid listings.



According to a report by internet consultancy Analysys International, the Baidu search engine had around an 80 percent domestic market share in terms of revenue in the first quarter of 2018.



"However, it will take some time for Google to erode Baidu's market share, with the latter's dominance of the domestic market," Lu added.